Check Out The Benson On Madison Ave. With Condos On Sale From $12.5M (PHOTOS)

The Benson building located on 1045 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side condominium and measures 19-stories high has a range of condos with three to seven bedrooms on sale starting at $12.5 million.

Considered the go-to architect and designer of the neighborhood, architect Peter Pennoyer recently unveiled the first ground-up new condominium development on Madison Avenue in over 20 years.

The building is made of hand-laid limestone, distinctive mullioned windows, and a series of set-back terraces detailed with intricate ironwork. Described as offering a nod to the past while rebelling against the glass boxes that have dominated New York over the past two decades, the modern apartments dazzle the New York skyline.

This is a return to beautiful, classical architecture. Nearly 100 years after the roaring twenties, developers and architects are bringing back the classic architecture, bespoke detailing and art deco style of the era in today's new boutique buildings.

1045 Madison Avenue is known to be a premiere residential address on one of the world's most celebrated streets, featuring just 15 custom-crafted homes. The Benson also has a 24-hour doorman and concierge service as well as a suite of club-like amenities.