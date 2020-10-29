56 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares climbed 69.2% to $3.40 after the company said it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) jumped 44% to $3.3550.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 33.3% to $65.66 after the company reported better-than-projected Q3 results. MKM Partners and JP Morgan upgraded the stock.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) surged 32.2% to $4.39. Rekor Systems shares dropped over 30% on Wednesday after the company issued weak Q3preliminary sales results.
- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) shares climbed 27% to $140.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and also issued strong Q4 guidance. Marvell Technology Group announced plans to buy Inphi in a cash and stock transaction.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 21.6% to $3.04. ElectraMeccanica highlighted arrival of first production SOLO electric vehicles and opening of 6 new retail locations.
- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) rose 20.8% to $27.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also upgraded the company stock from Market Perform to Outperform rating and raised its price target from $28 to $33.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) gained 20.7% to $34.59. Forte Biosciences reported pricing of $40.0 million public offering of common stock at $28.50 per share.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 14.8% to $8.28. CleanSpark yesterday reported 2 new electric vehicle contracts for GridFabric software subscriptions.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) surged 14.2% to $2.9338.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares rose 13.7% to $32.69 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) gained 13.5% to $49.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares climbed 13% to $9.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) gained 13% to $36.13. The company raised $175.75 million in its initial public offering, pricing shares at $19 each.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) rose 12.7% to $4.52 following strong quarterly results.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 12.1% to $2.99.
- Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) rose 12.1% to $260.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) climbed 10.5% to $9.27 after reporting Q3 results.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 9.4% to $71.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also announced a partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical for Moderna to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in Japan.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 9.2% to $0.3974 after declining around 10% on Wednesday. Zosano Pharma, last week, received a complete response letter from the FDA for its Qtrypta.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) gained 8.5% to $134.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) gained 8.2% to $0.8659 after climbing 17% on Wednesday.
- Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) rose 8% to $11.30 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 7.2% to $52.03 in sympathy with Pinterest after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Twitter will release earnings after the closing bell today.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) gained 6.5% to $1.2250 as the company announced new data published in The Lancet Oncology supports potential of VS-6766 as a treatment for RAS mutant tumors.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 6.1% to $14.89 after declining 15% on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors’s stock began trading on Monday.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) rose 5.2% to $1.41 after declining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) rose 5% to $16.54 after the company reported better-than-expected results.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 4.2% to $8.02 following better-than-estimated quarterly results.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) gained 4% to $67.71 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong Q4 sales guidance.
Losers
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares dipped 46.9% to $4.3950 as the company issued an update from end-of-review Type A meeting with the FDA.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dropped 35.3% to $2.22 after the company announced a $2 million bought deal offering priced at $2.20 per share.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 26% to $4.8698 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 24% to $0.9750.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares dropped 22.2% to $16.59 after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares fell 20.5% to $3.22 after the company lowered its profit outlook for the full year.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) dropped 19.7% to $2.37. Hudson Capital recently announced a merger agreement to acquire FreightHub.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) fell 19.1% to $18.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) fell 18.7% to $29.12.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) dropped 17.1% to $1.88.
- Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) dipped 16.8% to $20.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 16.5% to $21.07 following Q1 results.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dropped 15.4% to $2.055 after the company announced a $5.2 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 14.8% to $0.1418. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 30% on Wednesday after the company announced a deal to buy JT Pharma Kappa Opioid with a gross proceeds of at least $8 million. The company also announced pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) fell 14% to $00.6813. Civeo shares jumped 26% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 13.8% to $7.02. Applied UV shares climbed over 27% on Wednesday after the company reported an exclusive licensing agreement with Axis Lighting to commercialize its LED-based technologies in the UV-C devices to inactivate pathogens on surfaces in the hospital market.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) dropped 12.7% to $2.8987 after climbing 10% on Wednesday. Zedge, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4results.
- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) fell 12.4% to $96.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also lowered its FY20 guidance.
- Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares fell 11.7% to $50.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 11.5% to $0.4565 after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 10% to $1.1350. Miragen Therapeutics shares climbed 142% on Wednesday after the company announced it is acquiring Viridian Therapeutics.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 8.4% to $2.82 after gaining 22% on Wednesday. Socket Mobile, last week, reported a rise in its quarterly earnings.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 7.8% to $0.5350. AIkido Pharma yesterday issued an update on next-generation chemotherapeutic treatment DHA-dFdC.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares fell 7.6% to $49.18 after reporting Q3 results.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 7.1% to $48.53 after the company announced topline data from its Phase II AURORA clinical trial of Avacopan in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) fell 5% to $9.43 after reporting Q3 results.
