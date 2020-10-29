Why ChemoCentryx's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company announced topline data from its Phase II AURORA clinical trial of Avacopan in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

ChemoCentryx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer.

ChemoCentryx shares were trading down 6.90% at $48.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $65.43 and a 52-week low of $7.88.