Why Universal Security Instruments Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2020 12:03pm   Comments
Why Universal Security Instruments Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE: UUU) shares were trading higher on Thursday after the company announced it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.

Universal Security Instruments Inc is a U.S based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. The company markets a line of residential smoke and carbon monoxide alarms under the trade names UNIVERSAL and USI Electric. It also markets products to the electrical distribution trade such as electrical and lighting distributors as well as manufactured housing companies. Its product portfolio consists of smoke and fire alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, multi-gas alarms, universal smoke sensing technology, and plug-in alarms.

Universal Security Instruments shares were trading up 66.17% at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.11 and a 52-week low of 30 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

