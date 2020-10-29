54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) shares jumped 67.7% to close at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company raised $175.75 million in its initial public offering, pricing shares at $19 each.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) climbed 44.7% to close at $43.43. Scholar Rock reported $150 million public offering of common stock. Scholar Rock shares jumped 118% on Tuesday after the company announced six-month interim analysis results from its TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial of SRK-015 in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares climbed 35.1% to close at $28.80 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) climbed 30.3% to close at $5.72 after the company reported strong Q3 results.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares fell 27.8% to close at $8.14 as the company reported an exclusive license and joint development agreement with Axis Lighting, Inc to commercialize LED-based technologies in UV-C devices to inactivate pathogens on surfaces in hospital market.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 22.2% to close at $3.08 after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Socket Mobile, last week, reported a rise in its quarterly earnings.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) rose 17.7% to close at $29.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) gained 16.8% to close at $2.43 after the company announced its subsidiary, 1st Detect, surpassed $1 million in purchase orders.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) surged 16.3% to close at $2.35. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced three upcoming poster presentations discussing INTASYL compounds at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) gained 13.5% to close at $3.36.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 13.3% to close at $93.31 after the company reported Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) surged 12.8% to close at $3.35 after Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Outperform on the stock and raised its price target from $9 to $12.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) rose 12.5% to close at $3.41. BioSig Technologies recently announced its ViralClear Pharmaceuticals subsidiary has halted its Phase 2 hospitalization coronavirus trial.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) gained 12.3% to close at $30.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued strong FY21 EPS guidance.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) surged 11.8% to close at $17.49. Novus Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a 1-for-18 reverse stock split.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) gained 11.7% to close at $76.23 after the company confirmed reports that it is engaging in talks regarding a potential $80 per share acquisition of the company.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) rose 11.4% to close at $2.84.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) gained 11.2% to close at $19.80 following Q3 results.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) surged 10.3% to close at $3.32. Zedge, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) gained 8.2% to close at $26.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 4.6% to close at $7.43 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 4.2% to close at $102.81after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4sales guidance above estimates.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares dipped 41.1% to close at $1.06 on Wednesday after the company said FDA's Circulatory System Devices Advisory Panel voted 14 to 4 in favor that the Neovasc Reducer is safe when used as intended, and voted 1 to 17 against on the issue of a reasonable assurance of effectiveness. The third vote was 13 to 3 against on whether the relative benefits outweighed the relative risks.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dropped 30.8% to close at $3.32 after the company issued weak Q3 preliminary sales results.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) fell 28.8% to close at $12.81 after pricing its IPO at $18 per share.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) dropped 18.8% to close at $15.65 after the company reported a deal to buy Topgolf in an all-stock deal, valued at $2 billion.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped 18.1% to close at $2.40 as the company priced its 5 million share common stock offering at $2.40 per share.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) dropped 17.6% to close at $11.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) fell 17.1% to close at $9.58 as the company announced interim data from pilot Phase 1/2 trial of GC4419 in combination with Stereotactic body radiation therapy showing ‘improved overall survival in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.’
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) dropped 16.6% to close at $12.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) dropped 15.8% to close at $8.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) fell 15.5% to close at $28.66. Forte Biosciences reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 15.2% to close at $14.03 on continued volatility after the stock began trading on Monday.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 15.1% to close at $0.9001 after dropping 9% on Tuesday. PINTEC yesterday announced RMB400 million financing under equity transfer agreements.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) dropped 15.1% to close at $6.18. Pacific Ethanol recently priced its $75 million offering of 5.075 million shares at $8.42 per share.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) fell 15% to close at $8.09 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 14.9% to close at $3.84.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares dropped 14.8% to close at $2.35.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) fell 14.7% to close at $6.96 following Q3 earnings.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) dropped 14.3% to close at $110.25 after Bank of America Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 14.1% to close at $18.18.
- Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) shares declined 14% to close at $16.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) tumbled 14% to close at $3.88.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) fell 13.5% to close at $4.31. Needham maintained Sequans Communications with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8.5 to $6.5.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) fell 13.1% to close at $0.9601 after gaining 23% on Tuesday. Tengasco, last week, announced a merger agreement with Riley Exploration – Permian.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 13% to close at $4.00. The company earlier announced an issue of equity and exercise of warrants.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 12.1% to close at $21.10 after the company issued guidance and reported a $675 million buyback program
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 10.7% to close at $4.16. Lianluo, on Monday, announced it would merge with Newegg..
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) fell 10.3% to close at $1.26. Smart Sand is estimated to report Q3 results on November 9.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 9.9% to close at $2.55.
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) fell 9.6% to close at $0.75 after surging over 40% on Tuesday.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) dipped 9.3% to close at $6.04 following Q3 results.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) fell 8.1% to close at $2.95. Cogent Biosciences recently named Andrew Robbins as CEO.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 7.5% to close at $20.03 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 7.4% to close at $7.52 after the company reported Q3 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas