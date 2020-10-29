Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 4:27am   Comments
  • Data on Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. GDP is likely to surge to an annual growth of 30.9% in the third quarter versus contraction of 31.4% during the second quarter.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect claims to drop to 758,000 in the October 24 week from 787,000 in the previous week.
  • Pending home sales report for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect pending home sales to rise 3.5% last month.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

