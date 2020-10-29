Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. GDP is likely to surge to an annual growth of 30.9% in the third quarter versus contraction of 31.4% during the second quarter.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect claims to drop to 758,000 in the October 24 week from 787,000 in the previous week.
- Pending home sales report for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect pending home sales to rise 3.5% last month.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets