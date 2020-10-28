17 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported its REGN-COV2 trial met its primary and secondary endpoints.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also narrowed FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance.
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported 3 EPS of $0.65, up from $0.34 year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Ford after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Pinterest after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Pinterest after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Universal Security Instruments (AMEX:UUU) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.
- BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $5.72, up from $(0.75) and better-than-expected sales results.
Losers
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Ebay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas