17 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2020 6:27pm   Comments
Gainers

Gainers

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported its REGN-COV2 trial met its primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also narrowed FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported 3 EPS of $0.65, up from $0.34 year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Ford after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Pinterest after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Pinterest after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Universal Security Instruments (AMEX:UUU) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a letter from 9.9% stakeholder Activist Investing threatening shareholder action to prevent delisting and bankruptcy.
  • BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $5.72, up from $(0.75) and better-than-expected sales results.

Losers

  • Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Ebay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

