What Does Boston Scientific's Debt Look Like?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2020 12:57pm   Comments
Over the past three months, shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) fell by 9.13%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Boston Scientific has.

Boston Scientific's Debt

Based on Boston Scientific’s financial statement as of August 5, 2020, long-term debt is at $9.28 billion and current debt is at $254.00 million, amounting to $9.53 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.72 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $7.81 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Boston Scientific’s $30.82 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.31. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

