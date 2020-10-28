38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares gained 38.7% to $29.56 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) climbed 34.2% to $2.79 after the company announced its subsidiary, 1st Detect, surpassed $1 million in purchase orders.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 24.8% to $5.48 after the company reported strong Q3 results.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares jumped 24% to $7.90 as the company reported an exclusive license and joint development agreement with Axis Lighting, Inc to commercialize LED-based technologies in UV-C devices to inactivate pathogens on surfaces in hospital market.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) jumped 20.1% to $36.06. Scholar Rock reported $150 million public offering of common stock. Scholar Rock shares jumped 118% on Tuesday after the company announced six-month interim analysis results from its TOPAZ Phase 2 clinical trial of SRK-015 in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares rose 16.5% to $3.82. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced the results from its pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate did not meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) climbed 16.9% to $2.9450 after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Socket Mobile, last week, reported a rise in its quarterly earnings.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) gained 14.4% to $28.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) climbed 13.3% to $30.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued strong FY21 EPS guidance.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) surged 13.3% to $77.29 after the company confirmed reports that it is engaging in talks regarding a potential $80 per share acquisition of the company.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 11.6% to $91.97 after the company reported Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) surged 9.6% to $27.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) gained 7.9% to $7.66 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLL) surged 7.8% to $2.49. Full House Resorts is projected to report its Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 5.4% to $103.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares dropped 43.2% to $1.04 after the company said FDA's Circulatory System Devices Advisory Panel voted 14 to 4 in favor that the Neovasc Reducer is safe when used as intended, and voted 1 to 17 against on the issue of a reasonable assurance of effectiveness. The third vote was 13 to 3 against on whether the relative benefits outweighed the relative risks.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) fell 22.3% to $14.99 after the company reported a deal to buy Topgolf in an all-stock deal, valued at $2 billion.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) dropped 20.1% to $6.49 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dipped 19.1% to $2.37 as the company priced its 5 million share common stock offering at $2.40 per share.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) fell 17.7% to $3.95 after the company issued weak Q3 preliminary sales results.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) dropped 16.5% to $7.95 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) fell 15.7% to $2.7050. Cogent Biosciences recently named Andrew Robbins as CEO.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) dropped 15.6% to $13.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 15% to $3.925. The company earlier announced an issue of equity and exercise of warrants.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) dropped 14.2% to $11.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 13.8% to $14.26 on continued volatility after the stock began trading on Monday.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) tumbled 13.3% to $3.91.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 13% to $2.46.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) dropped 12.7% to $9.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 12.7% to $0.9250 after dropping 9% on Tuesday. PINTEC yesterday announced RMB400 million financing under equity transfer agreements.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 12.2% to $21.07 after the company issued guidance and reported a $675 million buyback program
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) fell 11% to $0.9849 after gaining 23% on Tuesday. Tengasco, last week, announced a merger agreement with Riley Exploration – Permian
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) dipped 10.5% to $5.96 following Q3 results.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 9.9% to $4.1981. Lianluo, on Monday, announced it would merge with Newegg..
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) fell 9.6% to $0.7501 after surging over 40% on Tuesday.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 9% to $19.72 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) fell 6.1% to $1.32. Smart Sand is estimated to report Q3 results on November 9.
- Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 6.1% to $0.9771. Uxin, last week, launches proprietary used car rating system.
