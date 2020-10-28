New At Panera: 3 Kinds Of Flatbread Pizza

Casual fast food chain Panera Bread is launching a menu item that gives it direct exposure to the pizza category, the company announced Wednesday.

What Happened: Panera is launching three kinds of Flatbread Pizzas: Cheese, Margherita and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon.

The restaurant chain is directly targeting those who crave a"pizza night" but also want to eat "clean ingredients."

Pricing starts at $7.99 and offers consumers a "hearty and satisfying meal for one," or the pizza can be shared alongside a salad or soup, the company said.

Why It's Important: The pizza category has proven to be a major winner at a time when consumers have fewer dine-out options. Panera is looking to capitalize on the category's momentum by offering something new.

Panera said its delivery business has doubled in size, while off-premise channels now account for more than half of all sales.

Pizza should become a "strong anchor" for the company's growing dinner offering, the company said.

"Our guests choose Panera because they want to eat delicious food, that they can feel great about eating. Flatbread Pizzas — done the Panera way — are the perfect offering for this moment and beyond," Panera Bread Chief Brand and Concept Officer Eduardo Luz said in the press release.

What's Next: Panera's new offering is available nationwide this week.

Photo via Wikimedia.