52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares jumped 118.8% to close at $30.02 on Tuesday after the company reported proof-of-concept data from TOPAZ Phase 2 trial interim analysis of SRK-015 in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular strophy.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares gained 35.3% to close at $1.28 after climbing over 10% on Monday.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) rose 27.5% to close at $5.20. Synalloy reported the retirement of its President and CEO Craig Bram.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) climbed 23% to close at $131.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and also announced it will acquire Thrive for $2.15 billion in cash and stock.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) rose 22.1% to close at $35.40 after the company reported strong Q3 results. Harley-Davidson and Hero Motocorp reported distribution agreements for India market.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) shares gained 20% to close at $8.29. 1847 Goedeker reported the purchase of Appliances Connection for $210 million.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) shares rose 19.2% to close at $15.74 after the company announced first-quarter results.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) gained 17.2% to close at $4.08 after declining 22% on Monday.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) jumped 14.5% to close at $29.83 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a new $30 million buyback program.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) rose 14.4% to close at $47.50 after the company reported preliminary Q3 business highlights, including residential transaction volumes up 112%.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) rose 14.2% to close at $3.55 as the company said Pulse Electronics has switched to Rimini Street support for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects software.
- Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) gained 13.7% to close at $2.90.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) gained 13.6%to close at $36.75.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) shares gained 13.1% to close at $37.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised its FY20 sales guidance .
- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) gained 12.2% to close at $71.51 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) gained 12.2% to close at $13.30 after reporting a rise in Q3 earnings.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTK) surged 11.8% to close at $69.63 after the the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) gained 11.3% to close at $23.71 following Q3 results.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) climbed 11.1% to close at $8.82. SPI Energy reported board approval to spin off its Solar Juice Co., Ltd. subsidiary and settlement of Solar Juice Australia lawsuits.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) gained 10.3% to close at $7.08. CHF Solutions said it has shipped Aquadex™ product to medical facilities in Tennessee and South Carolina to treat critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) climbed 9.9% to close at $3.21. Cogent Biosciences yesterday named Andrew Robbins as CEO.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) climbed 8.6% to close at $124.35 after the company announced it will be acquired by AMD in an all stock transaction valued at $35 billion.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 8.5% to close at $136.26 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Losers
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares tumbled 70.9% to close at $1.56 on Tuesday as the company said the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not meet the primary endpoint, which was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment over one year.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares dropped 20.5% to close at $1.47. Liquid Media shares gained over 10% on Monday after the company announced it completed the commercialization process of four retro games. The company also announced a new publishing deal with Throwback Entertainment.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) shares dipped 19.1% to close at $2.92.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) fell 18.7% to close at $6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA has approved EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) dropped 18.6% to close at $5.05 after reporting Q3 results.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) fell 16% to close at $11.25 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 15.9% to close at $3.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares fell 25% on Monday on continued momentum from Friday after the company announced the results from its pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate did not meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15.1% to close at $2.86 on continued momentum from Monday after the company issued preliminary Q3 financial results.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 15.1% to close at $2.93. Akerna recently filed for offering of up to 3.4 million shares of common stock.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) dropped 14.8% to close at $2.42. Akebia Therapeutics, last week, reported results from PRO2TECT Phase 3 program of Vadaustat for the treatment of anemia.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) dropped 14.7% to close at $12.11 following Q3 results.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dipped 14.5% to close at $2.41. The company reported the resignation of its CFO Lixia Tu.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 14.4% to close at $0.1282. Titan Pharmaceuticals gained 9% on Monday after the company announced a debt settlement agreement with two debt holders.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 14.1% to close at $3.84.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) fell 13.7% to close at $1.76. Muscle Maker shares gained 33% on Monday after the company announced it acquired one of its previously franchised-owned locations in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) dropped 13.7% to close at $3.97.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) shares declined 13.6% to close at $11.29 following Q3 results.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) fell 13.6% to close at $19.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) dropped 13.4% to close at $10.45.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) fell 12.9% to close at $47.18 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 12% to close at $6.00. Document Security Systems shares jumped over 68% on Monday after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) fell 11.1% to close at $77.11 despite the company reporting strong Q3 earnings results.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 10.9% to close at $3.19 after dipping more than 17% on Monday. CLPS, last week, reported a rise in EPS and sales results for the second half of FY20.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 10.3% to close at $2.35. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares gained 26% on Monday after the company merged with Contango Oil & Gas.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dropped 9.8% to close at $11.55, selling off following Monday strength after the company reported results of a pancreatic cancer study.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 8.9% to close at $1.03. PolarityTE is expected to release quarterly results on November 9.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) fell 8.6% to close at $5.65.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 7.7% to close at $2.52. Socket Mobile, last week, reported a rise in its quarterly earnings.
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) shares fell 6.9% to close at $131.90 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
