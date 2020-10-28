Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2020 5:31am   Comments
Share:
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares jumped 118.8% to close at $30.02 on Tuesday after the company reported proof-of-concept data from TOPAZ Phase 2 trial interim analysis of SRK-015 in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular strophy.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares gained 35.3% to close at $1.28 after climbing over 10% on Monday.
  • Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) rose 27.5% to close at $5.20. Synalloy reported the retirement of its President and CEO Craig Bram.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) climbed 23% to close at $131.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and also announced it will acquire Thrive for $2.15 billion in cash and stock.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) rose 22.1% to close at $35.40 after the company reported strong Q3 results. Harley-Davidson and Hero Motocorp reported distribution agreements for India market.
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) shares gained 20% to close at $8.29. 1847 Goedeker reported the purchase of Appliances Connection for $210 million.
  • Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) shares rose 19.2% to close at $15.74 after the company announced first-quarter results.
  • TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) gained 17.2% to close at $4.08 after declining 22% on Monday.
  • Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) jumped 14.5% to close at $29.83 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a new $30 million buyback program.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) rose 14.4% to close at $47.50 after the company reported preliminary Q3 business highlights, including residential transaction volumes up 112%.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) rose 14.2% to close at $3.55 as the company said Pulse Electronics has switched to Rimini Street support for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects software.
  • Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) gained 13.7% to close at $2.90.
  • Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) gained 13.6%to close at $36.75.
  • Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) shares gained 13.1% to close at $37.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised its FY20 sales guidance .
  • Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) gained 12.2% to close at $71.51 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) gained 12.2% to close at $13.30 after reporting a rise in Q3 earnings.
  • Shutterstock, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTK) surged 11.8% to close at $69.63 after the the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) gained 11.3% to close at $23.71 following Q3 results.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) climbed 11.1% to close at $8.82. SPI Energy reported board approval to spin off its Solar Juice Co., Ltd. subsidiary and settlement of Solar Juice Australia lawsuits.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) gained 10.3% to close at $7.08. CHF Solutions said it has shipped Aquadex™ product to medical facilities in Tennessee and South Carolina to treat critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19.
  • Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) climbed 9.9% to close at $3.21. Cogent Biosciences yesterday named Andrew Robbins as CEO.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) climbed 8.6% to close at $124.35 after the company announced it will be acquired by AMD in an all stock transaction valued at $35 billion.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 8.5% to close at $136.26 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares tumbled 70.9% to close at $1.56 on Tuesday as the company said the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not meet the primary endpoint, which was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment over one year.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares dropped 20.5% to close at $1.47. Liquid Media shares gained over 10% on Monday after the company announced it completed the commercialization process of four retro games. The company also announced a new publishing deal with Throwback Entertainment.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) shares dipped 19.1% to close at $2.92.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) fell 18.7% to close at $6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA has approved EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
  • Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) dropped 18.6% to close at $5.05 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) fell 16% to close at $11.25 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 15.9% to close at $3.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares fell 25% on Monday on continued momentum from Friday after the company announced the results from its pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate did not meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15.1% to close at $2.86 on continued momentum from Monday after the company issued preliminary Q3 financial results.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 15.1% to close at $2.93. Akerna recently filed for offering of up to 3.4 million shares of common stock.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) dropped 14.8% to close at $2.42. Akebia Therapeutics, last week, reported results from PRO2TECT Phase 3 program of Vadaustat for the treatment of anemia.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) dropped 14.7% to close at $12.11 following Q3 results.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dipped 14.5% to close at $2.41. The company reported the resignation of its CFO Lixia Tu.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 14.4% to close at $0.1282. Titan Pharmaceuticals gained 9% on Monday after the company announced a debt settlement agreement with two debt holders.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 14.1% to close at $3.84.
  •  
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) fell 13.7% to close at $1.76. Muscle Maker shares gained 33% on Monday after the company announced it acquired one of its previously franchised-owned locations in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
  • Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) dropped 13.7% to close at $3.97.
  • Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) shares declined 13.6% to close at $11.29 following Q3 results.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) fell 13.6% to close at $19.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) dropped 13.4% to close at $10.45.
  • Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) fell 12.9% to close at $47.18 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 12% to close at $6.00. Document Security Systems shares jumped over 68% on Monday after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
  • Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) fell 11.1% to close at $77.11 despite the company reporting strong Q3 earnings results.
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 10.9% to close at $3.19 after dipping more than 17% on Monday. CLPS, last week, reported a rise in EPS and sales results for the second half of FY20.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 10.3% to close at $2.35. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares gained 26% on Monday after the company merged with Contango Oil & Gas.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dropped 9.8% to close at $11.55, selling off following Monday strength after the company reported results of a pancreatic cancer study.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 8.9% to close at $1.03. PolarityTE is expected to release quarterly results on November 9.
  • Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) fell 8.6% to close at $5.65.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 7.7% to close at $2.52. Socket Mobile, last week, reported a rise in its quarterly earnings.
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) shares fell 6.9% to close at $131.90 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMKR + AKBA)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 3%; Scholar Rock Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Harley-Davidson Jumps Following Strong Q3 Results; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com