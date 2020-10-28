Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- Data on international trade in goods for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to increase to $85.0 billion in September from $83.1 billion in August.
- Data on wholesale inventories for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are projected to increase 0.1% in September.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
