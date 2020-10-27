Market Overview

Jim Cramer Talks AMD, Inovio And Honda Motors

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2020 6:57pm   Comments
Jim Cramer on Tuesday's "Mad Money" shared his thoughts on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC).

On AMD: Cramer says "AMD has much more room to go" following the company's strong earnings results and acquisition of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX). Cramer also notes AMD's CEO Lisa Su has amazing leadership and will continue to grow this company. 

On INO: Amid the FDA halting the company's COVID-19 vaccine trial, Cramer says "there are better fish to fry" in this industry and would get out of that company.  

On HMC: When Cramer was asked about his thoughts on Honda, he says he would rather have General Motors (NYSE: GM) or Ford Motor (NYSE: F).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

