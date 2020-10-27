Market Overview

13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2020 6:52pm   Comments
13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised guidance.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Chubb (NYSE: CB) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were up year over year. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.18 and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, up from $0.25 year over year.

Losers

  • Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also reported adjusted EBITDA of $747 million.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Income from operations decreased 16.3% to $168.2 million.

