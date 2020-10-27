13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised guidance.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Chubb (NYSE: CB) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were up year over year. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.18 and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, up from $0.25 year over year.
Losers
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also reported adjusted EBITDA of $747 million.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Income from operations decreased 16.3% to $168.2 million.
