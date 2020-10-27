46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 82.4% to $25.02 after the company reported proof-of-concept data from TOPAZ Phase 2 trial interim analysis of SRK-015 in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular strophy.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) shares climbed 71.1% to $11.82. 1847 Goedeker reported the purchase of Appliances Connection for $210 million.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares jumped 44.8% to $1.37 after climbing over 10% on Monday.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) rose 36% to $4.73 after declining 22% on Monday.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) gained 26% to $36.56 after the company reported strong Q3 results. Harley-Davidson and Hero Motocorp reported distribution agreements for India market.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) gained 24.5% to $5.08. Synalloy reported the retirement of its President and CEO Craig Bram.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) climbed 21% to $7.81. CHF Solutions said it has shipped Aquadex™ product to medical facilities in Tennessee and South Carolina to treat critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) surged 18.2% to $125.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and also announced it will acquire Thrive for $2.15 billion in cash and stock.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) jumped 17% to $3.965 after the company issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) shares gained 16% to $15.32 after the company announced first-quarter results.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) gained 14.6% to $9.10. SPI Energy reported board approval to spin off its Solar Juice Co., Ltd. subsidiary and settlement of Solar Juice Australia lawsuits.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) fell 14.1% to $5.86. Document Security Systems shares jumped over 68% on Monday after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) gained 12.8% to $71.86 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) gained 12.7% to $3.29. Cogent Biosciences yesterday named Andrew Robbins as CEO.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) surged 12.2% to $23.92 following Q3 results.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) shares rose 12.1% to $36.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised its FY20 sales guidance .
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) gained 11.5% to $13.21 after reporting a rise in Q3 earnings.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) surged 11.4% to $3.175.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) gained 10.8% to $28.85 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a new $30 million buyback program.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 9.6% to $125.50 after the company announced it will be acquired by AMD in an all stock transaction valued at $35 billion.
- Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) climbed 8.5% to $132.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 8.2% to $135.92 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) gained 7% to $30.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) rose 3.8% to $28.91. Smucker announced plans to divest Crisco business to B&G Foods for $550 million in cash.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) rose 3.6% to $21.48 as the bank beat analyst estimates for the third-quarter earnings. Revenue dropped to $11.9 billion marking an 11% decrease year-over-year.
Losers
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares dipped 68.7% to $1.68 as the company said the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial of edasalonexent in Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not meet the primary endpoint, which was a change from baseline in the North Star Ambulatory Assessment over one year.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares fell 18.7% to $1.5050. Liquid Media shares gained over 10% on Monday after the company announced it completed the commercialization process of four retro games. The company also announced a new publishing deal with Throwback Entertainment.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) fell 15.7% to $1.72. Muscle Maker shares gained 33% on Monday after the company announced it acquired one of its previously franchised-owned locations in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) dropped 15% to $10.84, selling off following Monday strength after the company reported results of a pancreatic cancer study.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) fell 13.8% to $46.71 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 13.2% to $3.88.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) shares declined 12.9% to $11.38 following Q3 results.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) dipped 12.6% to $11.70 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) dropped 11.6% to $12.56 following Q3 results.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 11.5% to $2.4150. Socket Mobile, last week, reported a rise in its quarterly earnings.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 11.5% to $3.17 after dipping more than 17% on Monday. CLPS, last week, reported a rise in EPS and sales results for the second half of FY20.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) shares declined 11.3% to $3.20.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 11.2% to $0.1330. Titan Pharmaceuticals gained 9% on Monday after the company announced a debt settlement agreement with two debt holders.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) dropped 10.3% to $20.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) fell 10.2% to $77.83 despite the company reporting strong Q3 earnings results.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) fell 10% to $6.95. Kala Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA has approved EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) fell 8% to $5.68.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 8% to $1.0401. PolarityTE is expected to release quarterly results on November 9.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 7.1% to $3.6222. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares fell 25% on Monday on continued momentum from Friday after the company announced the results from its pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate did not meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 6.5% to $2.45. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares gained 26% on Monday after the company merged with Contango Oil & Gas.
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) shares fell 5.7% to $133.59 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
