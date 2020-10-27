Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2020 10:38am   Comments
On Tuesday morning, 30 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO).
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 71.47% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares hit $489.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
  • Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit $238.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.27%.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares hit a yearly high of $50.93. The stock traded up 2.88% on the session.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) stock made a new 52-week high of $437.40 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $231.35. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares broke to $130.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.78%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares set a new yearly high of $212.47 this morning. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares were up 17.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $128.04.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $589.25.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $238.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.97%.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $180.84 with a daily change of down 0.78%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.86 on Tuesday, moving up 1.59%.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.22.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $87.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.62%.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares broke to $102.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.01%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares hit $65.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.27%.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares set a new yearly high of $138.75 this morning. The stock was up 7.76% on the session.
  • Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares were up 1.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.80.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.75%.
  • PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.45 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.88%.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.54 on Tuesday, moving up 7.15%.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) shares set a new yearly high of $42.08 this morning. The stock was up 7.14% on the session.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.49 with a daily change of up 10.65%.
  • Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.10 on Tuesday, moving up 71.47%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.57 with a daily change of up 3.36%.
  • Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares broke to $13.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

