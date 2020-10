Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 25 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

BP (NYSE: BP) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE: BP) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ: ITRM) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 74.94% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

BP (NYSE: BP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.79%.

(NYSE: BP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.42 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.79%. Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares moved down 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $255.67, drifting down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ: BIIB) shares moved down 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $255.67, drifting down 0.13%. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares set a new 52-week low of $75.02. The stock traded down 74.94%.

(NYSE: NEE) shares set a new 52-week low of $75.02. The stock traded down 74.94%. Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX) shares moved down 0.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.95, drifting down 0.98%.

(NASDAQ: RPRX) shares moved down 0.98% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.95, drifting down 0.98%. Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock drifted down 0.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $56.51.

(NASDAQ: CCOI) stock drifted down 0.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $56.51. FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares moved down 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $54.27, drifting down 0.37%.

(NASDAQ: FCFS) shares moved down 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $54.27, drifting down 0.37%. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NOG) stock hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.

(AMEX: NOG) stock hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 2.77% for the day. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock hit $10.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.

(NYSE: CVI) stock hit $10.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%. GEO Gr (NYSE: GEO) shares set a new yearly low of $8.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

(NYSE: GEO) shares set a new yearly low of $8.32 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.22. The stock traded down 1.56%.

(NYSE: CXW) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.22. The stock traded down 1.56%. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.58%.

(NYSE: STNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.58%. Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock hit $8.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.96%.

(NASDAQ: TCDA) stock hit $8.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.96%. Teekay (NYSE: TK) stock hit $1.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%.

(NYSE: TK) stock hit $1.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.26%. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 7.08%.

(NASDAQ: METX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 7.08%. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday, moving down 2.61%.

(NASDAQ: DBVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday, moving down 2.61%. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.67%.

(NASDAQ: TH) stock hit $1.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.67%. Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.

(NYSE: GEN) shares fell to $0.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 4.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RMTI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.87. The stock was down 4.23% on the session. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EYPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ: REPH) stock hit a yearly low of $1.82. The stock was down 0.81% for the day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares hit a yearly low of $3.52. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BVXV) shares hit a yearly low of $3.52. The stock was down 6.24% on the session. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CATB) stock drifted down 67.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63.

(NASDAQ: CATB) stock drifted down 67.91% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BXRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 3.1% on the session. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ: JAGX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.48. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.