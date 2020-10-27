40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) rose 125.8% to $15.60 in pre-market trading. 1847 Goedeker reported the purchase of Appliances Connection for $210 million.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 72.3% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Monday.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) rose 15.1% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday. PREIT entered into an amendment to the previously announced Restructuring Support Agreement that grants an extension of time to achieve out-of-court restructuring.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 10.9% to $127.06 in pre-market trading after AMD announced plans to acquire the company in an all stock transaction with a combined enterprise value of approximately $135 billion.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 10.7% to $6.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) rose 10.5% to $31.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) rose 9.1% to $133.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares rose 9% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 20% on Monday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 8.3% to $8.60 in pre-market trading. SPI Energy reported board approval to spin off its Solar Juice Co., Ltd. subsidiary and settlement of Solar Juice Australia lawsuits.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 7.5% to $0.5969 in pre-market trading. Cinedigm yesterday reported that its paid subscriber count jumped 45% during the first half of FY20.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) rose 7.2% to $33.51 in pre-market trading after the company named Peter S. Zaffino as CEO, who currently serves as the president of the insurance giant and announced plans to spinoff its life and retirement business.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) rose 6.5% to $16.95 in pre-market trading. Alkermes is expected to release quarterly earnings on October 29.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) rose 6.4% to $22.05 in pre-market trading as the bank beat analyst estimates for the third-quarter earnings. Revenue dropped to $11.9 billion marking an 11% decrease year-over-year.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) rose 6.4% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 6.4% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $10 price target.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) rose 5.8% to $7.16 in pre-market trading. Document Security Systems shares jumped over 68% on Monday after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) rose 5.8% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Entasis Therapeutics, earlier during the month, disclosed an 18.7 million common stock offering.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) rose 5.8% to $29.50 in pre-market trading. Smucker announced plans to divest Crisco business to B&G Foods for $550 million in cash.
- TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) shares rose 5.7% to $74.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 net service revenue.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 5% to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally, last week, entered into a preferred integrator partnership for its ThermoVu no-contact temperature screening instruments.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 4.5% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company’s partner NewSound received FCC approval for WattUp-enabled hearing aid.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 4.3% to $131.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares fell 74.7% to $76.50 in pre-market trading after tumbling 75% on Monday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 66.8% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after reporting results for Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial of Edasalonexent in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The trial did not meet primary endpoint.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) fell 13.7% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares gained 26% on Monday after the company merged with Contango Oil & Gas.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 12.5% to $3.91 in pre-market trading.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 12.5% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, announced the production of below zero carbon intensity dairy biogas.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 10.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. Socket Mobile, last week, reported a rise in its quarterly earnings.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 9.7% to $3.52 in pre-market trading. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares fell 25% on Monday on continued momentum from Friday after the company announced the results from its pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate did not meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) fell 9% to $32.54 in pre-market trading. Allogene Therapeutics and MD Anderson recently reported strategic collaboration to accelerate advancement of allogeneic CAR T therapy.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 8.2% to $0.1375 in pre-market trading. Titan Pharmaceuticals gained 9% on Monday after the company announced a debt settlement agreement with two debt holders.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) fell 7.9% to $5.69 in pre-market trading.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 7.1% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. PolarityTE is expected to release quarterly results on November 9.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares fell 7% to $1.72 in pre-market trading. Liquid Media shares gained over 10% on Monday after the company announced it completed the commercialization process of four retro games. The company also announced a new publishing deal with Throwback Entertainment.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares fell 6.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. Muscle Maker shares gained 33% on Monday after the company announced it acquired one of its previously franchised-owned locations in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) shares fell 5.6% to $133.80 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) fell 5.5% to $1.21 in pre-market trading. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals announced it dosed its first patient with razuprotafib in the Phase 2 trial for the prevention and treatment of ARDS in patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 5.4% to $1.58 in pre-market trading. Hertz announced a new Chief Accounting Officer last week.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 4.8% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 17% on Monday. CLPS, last week, reported a rise in EPS and sales results for the second half of FY20.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 4.4% to $78.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will acquire Xilinx in an all stock transaction valued at $35 billion. AMD also reported results for the third quarter.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas