52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares jumped 68.8% to close at $6.82 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares jumped 39.5% to close at $4.53 on Monday after the company and Newegg reported a merger agreement.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares climbed 33.3% to close at $2.04 on Monday. Muscle Maker, on Friday, reported the purchase of locations in Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 26% to close at $2.62 after the company merged with Contango Oil & Gas.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 19.6% to close at $4.77.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) shares gained 17.3% to close at $8.95. The company CEO discussed SteraMist, NASDAQ uplisting and recent developments in an interview.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares rose 16.4% to close at $3.27.
- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares surged 16.1% to close at $103.10. Dunkin Brands confirmed a New York Times report that the company has expressed an interest in selling itself. The New York Times reported that the company is in talks to sell itself to private equity-backed Inspire Brands.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) rose 14% to close at $2.36. Dogness, last week, announced a partnership with Huayuan Pet and Chongai Trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 12.7% to close at $14.04. Co-Diagnostics, earlier during the month, announced that its logic smart kit and will be used with the newly authorized Saline Oral rinse collection.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares gained 12.5% to close at $3.42 after the company announced a license agreement with the NIH to support coronavirus vaccine development.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 10.6% to close at $3.13. Last week, a Selecta Biosciences director indirectly added more than 5.31 million shares at $2.17 to $2.80 apiece.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares rose 10.2% to close at $1.41. Smart Sand is estimated to release Q3 earnings on November 9.
- Zedge, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZDGE) gained 10.2% to close at $2.80. Zedge, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) shares rose 9.3% to close at $23.78. Shattuck Labs, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 9.2% to close at $196.68 following positive preliminary data for MRTX849 for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) gained 9.1% to close at $0.1497 after the company announced a debt settlement agreement with two debt holders.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) shares gained 8.1% to close at $22.36 following better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) gained 7.8% to close at $27.73. AnaptysBio and GlaxoSmithKline amended strategic immuno-oncology collaboration.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) rose 7.7% to close at $0.7335. The company, earlier during October, announced it has hired Darren Webb as director of development for RAVE and Dion Firooznia as franchise business consultant for Pizza Inn.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDA: ARLP) gained 7.7% to close at $3.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 4.7% to close at $12.81 after the company's pilot phase trial for pancreatic cancer showed survival benefits.
Losers
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares tumbled 39.6% to close at $3.03 on Monday after the company disclosed that its ViralClear Pharmaceuticals subsidiary has halted its Phase 2 hospitalized COVID-19 trial.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) fell 26.1% to close at $1.4050 after the company disclosed clinical data from ongoing ALRN-6924 Phase 1b trial.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares fell 25% to close at $3.90 on continued momentum from Friday after the company announced the results from its pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate did not meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 23.2% to close at $115.02 after the company reported around 4% year-over-year drop in revenue for the third quarter and lowered its revenue outlook for the year.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) fell 22.3% to close at $3.48 after dropping over 25% on Friday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 21.4% to close at $3.13 after the company priced its 16.722M ADS offering at $3 per share.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 17.3% to close at $3.58. CLPS shares climbed around 12% on Friday after the company reported EPS and sales results up year-over-year for the second half of FY20.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 16.7% to close at $6.38 after William Blair reportedly issued commentary questioning the stock's recent rally.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) fell 16.6% to close at $33.67. Revolution Medicines reported progress and expansion of combination strategy with RMC-4630 as therapeutic backbone for RAS-addicted cancers and also disclosed collaboration with AstraZeneca. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Revolution Medicines with a Buy and raised the price target from $52 to $54.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) dropped 15% to close at $2.95.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) dipped 14.8% to close at $7.61. ProPhase Labs, on Friday, announced a definitive agreement to acquire a CLIA accredited laboratory certified for COVID-19 and upper respiratory testing for $2.5 million.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 13.8% to close at $6.56. Sequential Brands’ Heelys, last week, reported a new collaboration with Reebok.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NASDAQ: GOED) dropped 13.6% to close at $6.91. 1847 Goedeker reported the purchase of Appliances Connection for $210 million.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares fell 13.5% to close at $2.82 after declining over 16% on Friday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 13.4% to close at $4.08. Bio-Path, last week, reported it got a notice of allowance for a strategic patent for prexigebersen in combo with front line cytidine analogues or Bcf-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors in a variety of cancers.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) dipped 12.9% to close at $5.86.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 12.8% to close at $17.97. GrowGeneration, last week, confirmed the acquisition of Big Green Tomato.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 12.6% to close at $2.37. Medigus shares gained over 13% on Friday after its subsidiary ScoutCam announced the "success" of its micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD in NASA's Robotic Refueling Mission 3.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell 10.8% to close at $2.15. Astrotech, last week, announced pricing of $18 million offering at $2.30 per share.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) fell 10.5% to close at $12.48. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced its phase 2 ACROBAT study met its primary endpoint.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 10.2% to close at $4.25. MoneyGram recently reported a partnership with PayMaya Philippines to launch new digital capability to allow customers to send money from US to Philippines through Visa Direct.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 9.8% to close at $2.66. Mustang Bio disclosed initial Phase 1 data on MB-105 for patients with PSCA-positive castration resistant prostate cancer.
- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) fell 9.7% to close at $58.26 amid an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 9.5% to close at $2.58 after gaining over 22% on Friday.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 9.4% to close at $83.40 despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) dipped 8.7% to close at $14.03 amid spikes in new COVID-19 cases in the United States and Europe.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) fell 8.5% to close at $16.80 amid an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) dropped 8.4% to close at $3.40 after the company announced a merger with Husky Energy under which Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 Cenovus shares plus 0.0651 warrants per Husky shares owned.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 8% to close at $4.42.
- Elbit Systems Ltd(NASDAQ: ESLT) fell 4.9% to close at $114.17 after the company said it expects a $60M asset write off due to reduced demand.
