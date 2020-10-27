Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on durable goods orders for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders rising 0.4% last month.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's index is projected to increase a monthly 0.4% in August compared to a 0.6% increase in July.
- The FHFA house price index for August is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. For August, analysts expect the index increasing 0.7%.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to rise slightly to 102 in October from 101.8 in September.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 18 in October from prior reading of 21.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
