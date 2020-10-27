Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Parent Alphabet To Now Appoint Board Directors By Majority Vote
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2020 1:55am   Comments
Share:
Google Parent Alphabet To Now Appoint Board Directors By Majority Vote

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) said Monday in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that in the future its directors will be elected by a majority vote.

What Happened: The Google parent said that its board of directors had adopted amendments to the company’s bylaws on Oct. 21.

In the past, the board functioned on a plurality-based system, which meant a person could get elected as a director if they got more votes than an opposing candidate, Bloomberg reported

Since most of Alphabet board candidates run unopposed, the previous system meant that the company’s candidate of choice would secure a place on the board in most cases.

Jill E. Fisch, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, called the change a “symbolic gesture,” as per Bloomberg. “It’s some indication that they’re hearing that shareholders want more accountability,” Fisch said.

Why It Matters: The company has an 11-member board, which includes founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The founders own super-voting shares — allowing them to have greater control over the tech giant.

Last year, the company’s board investigated allegations of sexual harassment against senior executives and also looked into its handling of the allegations.

The company’s shareholders filed a lawsuit against the board accusing it of covering up sexual misconduct, according to the New York Times.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares traded nearly 3% lower at $1,584.29 on Monday. On the same day, the company’s Class C shares traded almost 3.1% lower at $1,590.45 and gained 0.13% in the after-hours session.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Amazon's Q3 Earnings: Retail And Cloud Services In A Pandemic Era
A Sneak Peek At Expected Moves For Big Tech Earnings: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook And Google
FAANGs In Focus: Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, All Set To Report Later This Week
Apple Holds 'Crazy, Misguided View' About Owning All Commerce Related To iPhone, Says Epic Founder
'Further Gains Ahead': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's QQQ Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg larry page sergey brinNews Management SEC Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com