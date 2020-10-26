Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Ends Controversial Indemnification Agreement With Elon Musk
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2020 11:55pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Ends Controversial Indemnification Agreement With Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ended a controversial practice where it paid its CEO Elon Musk to provide Directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance, the electric vehicle maker revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Happened: The automaker said it paid Musk $3 million for 90 days worth of coverage — up to a total of $100 million — but didn't further extend the agreement.

"Following the lapse of the 90-day period, we did not extend the term of the indemnification agreement with our CEO and instead bound a customary directors’ and officers’ liability insurance policy with third-party carriers," Tesla said in a statement.

The Palo Alto-based company didn't reveal which carrier it has opted for to provide coverage, or the premium it was paying for the D&O policy.

Why It Matters: It is “highly unusual” for a company to replace a D&O policy with a guaranty from a company officer “for any period of time,” Kevin Hirzel, a managing member of the Detroit-based Hirzel Law firm, told CNBC, which earlier reported the news.

“Tesla’s board did the right thing in obtaining a traditional directors’ and officers’ liability insurance policy from a third-party insurer,” said Hirzel.

Charles Elson, a professor of corporate governance, said that the personal indemnification by a CEO “linked the directors too closely to the CEO.”

“Such a linkage would make it more difficult for board members to exercise good oversight on behalf of all shareholders,” Elson told CNBC.

Price Action: Tesla shares traded 0.9% lower at $416.50 in the after-hours session after closing mostly unchanged at $420.28.

Photo by TED Conference on Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Raises Capex Guidance, Plans Outlay Of Up To $12B Over 2 Years
Electric Vehicles Are Becoming The Future Of The Automotive Industry
Solar Energy Is On Track To Become The New Energy King
Geely Plans To Make 30,000 Polestar EVs Annually At New China Plant: Report
Tesla Set To Be 'One Of The Biggest Winners' In A Biden Presidency, Says Analyst
'Further Gains Ahead': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Management Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com