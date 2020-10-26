Market Overview

Why Guardion Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2020 2:27pm   Comments
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced an investigator-initiated clinical trial of its Lumega-Z nutritional product.

Guardion Health Sciences is a specialty health sciences company formed to develop, formulate and distribute condition-specific medical foods with an initial medical food product. The company's Lumega-Z, is a micronized lipid-base nutritional formulation designed to restore and maintain the condition of a depleted macular pigment.

Guardion Health Sciences shares traded up 9.94% to 22 cents on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 74 cents and a 52-week low of 16 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

