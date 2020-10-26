Why Lockheed Martin's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares are trading lower on Monday, potentially in sympathy with Raytheon, which dipped after China announced sanctions on the company.

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program.

Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Lockheed Martin shares traded down 2.26% to $365.86 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $442.53 and a 52-week low of $266.11.