Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lockheed Martin's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2020 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Why Lockheed Martin's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares are trading lower on Monday, potentially in sympathy with Raytheon, which dipped after China announced sanctions on the company.

Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since being awarded the F-35 program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program.

Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Lockheed Martin shares traded down 2.26% to $365.86 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $442.53 and a 52-week low of $266.11.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT)

'Further Gains Ahead': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
'Halftime Report's' Top Stocks To Watch: AGCO, Keysight And More
Price Over Earnings Overview: Lockheed Martin
A Look Into Lockheed Martin's Debt
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain As Investors Monitor Stimulus Developments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com