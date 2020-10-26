Market Overview

Why 3D Systems Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2020 2:25pm   Comments
Why 3D Systems Stock Is Trading Lower Today

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) shares are trading lower on Monday after William Blair reportedly issued commentary questioning the stock's recent rally.

3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools.

3D Systems shares traded down 15.27% to $6.49 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.56 and a 52-week low of $4.60.

