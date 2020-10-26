Shaq's Business Life Just Got A Lot Busier With New Cartoon Show

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal scored a new gig to add to his already long and impressive resume: staring and producing an animated children's show for Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS).

What Happened: Genius Brands is teaming up with Shaq to create a new animated comedy, action-adventure TV show for kids called "Shaq's Garage." As part of a new relationship, the four-time NBA champion will serve as executive producer and will become a Genius Brands shareholder.

The animated show will "depict the secret adventures of Shaquille's extraordinary collection of animated cars, trucks, and automobiles," the company said.

Why It's Important: Genius Brands faced controversy earlier this year after a short-seller report blasted the company's valuation and business outlook. A new partnership with an icon like Shaq could inject a much-needed boost to Genius Brands' business.

Related Link: Genius Brands Inks New Deals With Archie Comics, 'Batman' Movie Producer

"Ever since I was a kid I have been fascinated by cars," O'Neal said in the press release. "I'm so excited to bring this series to life with Genius Brands. We plan to showcase the most amazing, tricked out assortment of vehicles that can only be found in my garage.

"They will all have larger than life personalities, larger than life missions and of course, larger than life sound systems. One of our cars is a vehicle missing a wheel, but she is as strong, fast, and smart as any other vehicle. This will be a kid's show which will highlight inclusivity for all."

What's Next: Shaq's new show will start in early 2022 on the new digital Kartoon Channel! and will be made available to more than 100 million U.S. television households.

Genius Brands traded down about 7% to $1.44 at publication time.