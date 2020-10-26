Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2020 10:21am   Comments
Share:

 

During Monday's morning session, 31 companies made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX).
  • Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 1023.43% to reach a new 52-week high.
  • **Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC)'s stock actually fell 0.03% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $315.46. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares hit a yearly high of $44.18. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares broke to $475.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.41%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $434.93.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $53.87 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares broke to $111.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 939.49%.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) stock set a new 52-week high of $404.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
  • Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.99 on Monday, moving up 2.94%.
  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.39%.
  • Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.87 Monday. The stock was up 15.95% for the day.
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares were down 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.60 for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.88 on Monday morning, moving up 0.92%.
  • Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.89. Shares traded down 1.52%.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $186.43 on Monday, moving down 2.1%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.38.
  • Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.04 Monday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares broke to $179.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.07%.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.55 on Monday, moving up 2.42%.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.38. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $28.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.6%.
  • Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.85 with a daily change of down 0.78%.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares hit a yearly high of $2.50. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.48 on Monday, moving down 2.19%.
  • Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.88. Shares traded up 1023.43%.
  • LifeSci Acquisition (NASDAQ: LSAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.85. Shares traded up 3.03%.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares were up 22.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.40.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGN + BABA)

Jack Ma Says Ant Group's IPO To Be 'The Largest In Human History'
Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Sprouts Farmers Market, Mirati Therapeutics And More
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Outperform, Michigan Shapes Up As New Leader, Celeb Brands Get Hot
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Align Technology Rallies On Q3 Results, Social Media Success
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com