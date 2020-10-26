Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During Monday's morning session, 31 companies made new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX).
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 1023.43% to reach a new 52-week high.
- **Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC)'s stock actually fell 0.03% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $315.46. Shares traded up 0.71%.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares hit a yearly high of $44.18. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares broke to $475.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.41%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $434.93.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $53.87 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares broke to $111.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 939.49%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) stock set a new 52-week high of $404.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
- Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.99 on Monday, moving up 2.94%.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.39%.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.87 Monday. The stock was up 15.95% for the day.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares were down 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.60 for a change of down 0.07%.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.88 on Monday morning, moving up 0.92%.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.89. Shares traded down 1.52%.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $186.43 on Monday, moving down 2.1%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.38.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.04 Monday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares broke to $179.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.13%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.07%.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.55 on Monday, moving up 2.42%.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.38. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $28.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.6%.
- Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.85 with a daily change of down 0.78%.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares hit a yearly high of $2.50. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.48 on Monday, moving down 2.19%.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.88. Shares traded up 1023.43%.
- LifeSci Acquisition (NASDAQ: LSAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.85. Shares traded up 3.03%.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares were up 22.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.40.
