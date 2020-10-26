Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 31 companies made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: GOVX). Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 1023.43% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $315.46. Shares traded up 0.71%.

(NASDAQ: ALGN) shares broke to $475.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.41%. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $434.93.

(NASDAQ: EXAS) shares broke to $111.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 939.49%.

(NYSE: CHGG) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.99 on Monday, moving up 2.94%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $211.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.39%.

(NASDAQ: DNKN) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.87 Monday. The stock was up 15.95% for the day. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares were down 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.60 for a change of down 0.07%.

(NASDAQ: MSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $186.43 on Monday, moving down 2.1%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.38.

(NASDAQ: VRTS) shares broke to $179.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.

(NYSE: SI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.07%. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.55 on Monday, moving up 2.42%.

(NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $28.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.6%. Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.85 with a daily change of down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ: PDEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.48 on Monday, moving down 2.19%. Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.88. Shares traded up 1023.43%.

(NASDAQ: LSAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.85. Shares traded up 3.03%. Geovax Labs (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares were up 22.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.40.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.