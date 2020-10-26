Why Mirati's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are trading higher on Monday following positive preliminary data for MRTX849 for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Mirati Therapeutics is an American biotechnology company. The company's medical focus is precision medicine: genetically targeted oncology therapeutics for selected patients. Mirati's drug candidates target specific genetic and epigenetic drivers of cancer.

Mirati Therapeutics shares traded up 13.97% to $205.36 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $211.50 and a 52-week low of $66.01.