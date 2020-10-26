Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Mirati's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Why Mirati's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares are trading higher on Monday following positive preliminary data for MRTX849 for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Mirati Therapeutics is an American biotechnology company. The company's medical focus is precision medicine: genetically targeted oncology therapeutics for selected patients. Mirati's drug candidates target specific genetic and epigenetic drivers of cancer.

Mirati Therapeutics shares traded up 13.97% to $205.36 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $211.50 and a 52-week low of $66.01.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRTX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Sprouts Farmers Market, Mirati Therapeutics And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com