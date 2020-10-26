Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 27 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock hit a yearly low of $56.87. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BXRX) stock drifted down 8.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday, moving down 3.55%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.