Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday morning, 27 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 8.9% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Revlon (NYSE: REV) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.07% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock hit a yearly low of $56.87. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
- FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) stock hit a yearly low of $54.93. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NOG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.34. Shares traded down 6.61%.
- Euronav (NYSE: EURN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.73 and moving down 3.25%.
- Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares fell to $12.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.22%.
- Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Monday morning, moving down 4.0%.
- Frontline (NYSE: FRO) stock drifted down 2.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.99.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $16.10. Shares traded down 1.64%.
- CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.33. Shares traded down 3.33%.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.02. The stock was down 6.34% on the session.
- Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock drifted down 6.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.99.
- Revlon (NYSE: REV) shares set a new yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
- Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.69 on Monday, moving down 6.1%.
- Teekay (NYSE: TK) shares moved down 2.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.00, drifting down 2.38%.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock drifted down 0.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) shares were down 5.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.79.
- Farmer Bros (NASDAQ: FARM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Monday morning, moving down 2.84%.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Monday morning, moving down 1.47%.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.40. Shares traded down 8.9%.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares moved down 1.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.30, drifting down 1.21%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 3.05%.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX) stock drifted down 8.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32.
- Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Monday, moving down 3.55%.
