Jim Cramer Is Against Apple Providing iPhone 12 Guidance

Jim Cramer shared his thoughts on Apple ahead of Cupertino's Thursday quarterly report.

Cramer on Apple Earnings: Cramer called Oct. 29 “judgment day,” with major technology companies reporting, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Apple recently unveiled its new iPhone 12 lineup, and Cramer said he's worried Apple CEO Tim Cook will be pressured into providing guidance on the new phone.

Analysts have estimated the number of iPhone 12s that will be sold before the end of 2020 and into 2021.

It's not in Tim Cook’s best interest to provide guidance on iPhone 12 sales, Cramer said.

“I don’t know why he should.”

Cramer said the adoption to 5G is early, and while phone companies like Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T are ramping up promotions to get iPhone 12s into customer hands, he still thinks COVID-19 could impact how quickly the phone sells.

“Tim Cook is a wise person.”

Cook would be wise to temper things by not providing guidance, the CNBC host said.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were trading 1.17% higher at $116.39 at last check Monday.

Photo courtesy of Apple.