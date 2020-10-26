50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares climbed 62.7% to close at $3.45 on Friday, reversing from Thursday's selloff.
- Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) jumped 24.7% to close at $29.00 after reporting Q1 results.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares rose 22.3% to close at $2.85.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) shares gained 18.9% to close at $1,091.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares jumped 18.3% to close at $13.87. VOXX International recently announced Q2 EPS of $0.30.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares gained 17.9% to close at $4.67.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) climbed 13.9% to close at $96.63. Kodiak Sciences, earlier during the month, said it treated first patients in three Phase 3 studies of KSI-301.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 13.4% to close at $2.71 after its subsidiary ScoutCam announced the "success" of its micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD in NASA's Robotic Refueling Mission 3.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHX) surged 13.3% to close at $18.12 as the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 13.2% to close at $6.76. Funko is expected to release quarterly results on November 5.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) rose 13.2% to close at $6.87.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) rose 12.3% to close at $38.39 as the company’s CEO appeared on CNBC.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares gained 12.2% to close at $7.25. Hindenburg Researched, earlier during the month, released a negative short-seller report on the company.
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) gained 12% to close at $22.64. First Internet recently reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVP) surged 11.8% to close at $8.61.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares rose 11.6% to close at $4.80. Adaptimmune recently provided the full contents of its SITC abstract for its Phase 1 SURPASS trial.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares gained 11.6% to close at $4.33 after the company reported EPS and sales results up year-over-year for the second half of FY20.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) jumped 11.6% to close at $3.28.
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) gained 10.8% to close at $44.82 after the company announced a rise in Q3 earnings.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) surged 10.8% to close at $43.17 on continued momentum following its strong Q3 earnings report on Tuesday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 10.6% to close at $3.7950 after the company and Ultragenyx announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement to focus on the development and commercialization of new gene therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) surged 10.5% to close at $3.12.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) rose 10.6% to close at $ 9.90. Nkarta, earlier during the month, named Nadir Mahmood, Ph.D. to the expanded role as Chief Financial and Business Officer.
- Mattel, Inc. (MAT) (NASDAQ: MAT) climbed 9.6% to close at $14.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Losers
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares dipped 86.3% to close at $5.20 after the company announced the results from its pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate did not meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) tumbled 32% to close at $4.20 on Friday after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY20 EPS forecast.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares fell 29.3% to close at $26.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) fell 25.7% to close at $4.48 on downward momentum after the stock gained on Thursday.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) dropped 24.1% to close at $7.08 after the company late Thursday reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 22.1% to close at $1.90 on continued profit-taking after the stock rose roughly 160% on Tuesday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) declined 18.5% to close at $3.47.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) declined 16.6% to close at $3.26.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) dropped 15.9% to close at $2.44 after the company late Thursday reported Q3 earnings results.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) dropped 14.9% to close at $2.85.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dipped 14.3% to close at $4.02. The company announced the production of below zero carbon intensity dairy biogas.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) fell 14.3% to close at $6.00. Milestone Pharmaceuticals priced its 3,810,097 unit offering at $5.25 per unit.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 14.2% to close at $2.30.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) dipped 13.5% to close at $2.94 following recent surge.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) dropped 13.3% to close at $2.03.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 12.7% to close at $7.86. The stock has experienced extreme volatility in the last two trading sessions.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) fell 11.8% to close at $5.48.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 11.4% to close at $2.10.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) fell 11% to close at $1.95. Cellect Biotechnology recently said initiated U.S. clinical trial of ApoGraft.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares fell 10.9% to close at $18.21. Lordstown Motors and DiamondPeak Holdings announced closing of business combination.
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) shares fell 10.8% to close at $265.0.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 10.7% to close at $5.10.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 9.7% to close at $7.61 amid profit taking following the stock's Thursday surge after the company's Heelys reported a new collaboration with Reebok.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares fell 10.6% to close at $48.20. Intel reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its third quarter, while also raising forecast for FY20. However, the company’s margins dropped in the latest quarter.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) fell 9.1% to close at $30.01 after reporting quarterly results.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) fell 8.5% to close at $31.29 following Q3 results.
