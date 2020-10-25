Check Out This $25M Terraced Penthouse On Park Place In NYC

There are many luxury condos in New York City but none compare to Manhattan's tallest tower situated on 30 Park Place Four Seasons Private Residences. NYC's tallest terraced residence penthouse serviced by the Four Seasons is on the market for $25 million.

Downtown Manhattan's tallest condo tower, which is known to be home to celebs and power players such as Larry Silverstein, Yolanda Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and Matthew Perry.

The cloud-gazing residence is soaring 870 feet above the streets of Manhattan - located in Tribeca at the corner of Church Street and Park Place - and crowning the top of the tower is a beautifully designed Penthouse by celebrated architect, Robert A.M. Stern, and furnished by IMG.

Perched on the 82nd floor above Downtown's first Four Seasons Hotel and sprawling 4,538 square feet across the entire level, the Penthouse features four corner outdoor terraces that offer 360-degree panoramic views of Midtown Manhattan, the Hudson and East Rivers, the New York Harbor and Statue of Liberty.

The best part about it? You don't even have to lift a finger or scour the city to decorate the home. The home is completely turn-key and comes with all of the furnishings in the sale price.