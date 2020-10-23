12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

KBL Merger IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) stock increased by 36.85% to $11.09 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.8K shares, making up 526.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million.

KBL Merger IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) shares moved upwards by 14.62% to $10.5. As of 12:31 EST, KBL Merger IV's stock is trading at a volume of 906, which is 187.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) shares increased by 8.6% to $21.96. As of 12:31 EST, First Internet's stock is trading at a volume of 24.8K, which is 57.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) stock moved upwards by 8.09% to $13.76. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8K shares, making up 28.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $13.11. Prudential Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 27.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.5 million.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares increased by 6.56% to $9.66. BCB Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 30.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 98.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares declined by 22.11% to $0.64 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 888.9K shares, making up 41.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock decreased by 18.81% to $1.9. Trading volume for Weidai's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 127.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $133.8 million.

Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock fell 12.92% to $3.71. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.9K shares, making up 54.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) stock decreased by 10.27% to $2.4. Hexindai's stock is trading at a volume of 516.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 61.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.

Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock declined by 10.0% to $3.06. The current volume of 357.0K shares is 25.18% of Dragon Victory's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 9.6% to $6.93. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 3.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 11.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $360.5 million.