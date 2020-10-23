Why Solid Biosciences Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company and Ultragenyx announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement to focus on the development and commercialization of new gene therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Solid Biosciences is a life science company. It is engaged in manufacturing of specialty and generic drugs. The company is involved in curing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a genetic muscle-wasting disease predominantly affecting boys, with symptoms that usually manifest between three and five years of age.

Solid Biosciences shares traded up 3.50% to $3.55 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.84 and a 52-week low of $1.93.