Why Marin Software's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are trading higher on Friday, reversing from Thursday's selloff.

The stock has been highly volatile since traders on Wednesday circulated a 2019 MediaPost article titled "Will Amazon Buy Kenshoo Or Marin Software Following Sizmek Acquisition?"

Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.

Marin Software shares traded up 33.96% to $2.84 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.70 and a 52-week low of 77 cents.