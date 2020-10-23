Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Brickell Biotech's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Share:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company priced an offering of 20.8 million units at 72 cents per unit.

Brickell Biotech is a United States-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of therapeutics for Hyperhidrosis, Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, Psoriasis, and Other prevalent severe skin diseases. The company's pipeline products include Sofpironium Bromide, BBI-3000 and BBI-6000 among others.

Brickell Biotech shares traded down 21.89% to 56 cents on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.98 and a 52-week low of 55 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com