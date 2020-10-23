Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 88 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares were up 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $335.59.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit $236.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) shares set a new yearly high of $311.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.34% on the session.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 6.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.85 for a change of up 6.12%.
- Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $449.03 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.65. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.19 Friday. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 2.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $467.40 for a change of up 2.51%.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.49 on Friday, moving up 0.24%.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.47 on Friday, moving up 0.57%.
- PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares hit $92.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares were up 0.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.21.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares broke to $228.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.05. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.94 on Friday, moving up 0.42%.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.68. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,077.05 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.60 Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares were up 1.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $211.10.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $586.20.
- Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) shares were up 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.79.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.79.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $303.50.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.43 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $307.75.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1,077.29. Shares traded up 15.6%.
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $215.32 with a daily change of up 0.79%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares were down 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.27.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares were down 0.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $212.99 for a change of down 0.72%.
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares broke to $202.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
- Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares were down 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $177.92 for a change of down 1.14%.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.45. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares were up 0.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.85 for a change of up 0.71%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.44 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares were up 0.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.76 for a change of up 0.96%.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Friday, moving down 0.79%.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.73.
- Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) shares were up 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.61 for a change of up 2.14%.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $169.00.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares hit a yearly high of $202.31. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.48 on Friday, moving up 0.67%.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.00 on Friday, moving down 1.4%.
- TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares hit a yearly high of $49.98. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.08. The stock traded up 6.71% on the session.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $71.47. Shares traded up 7.27%.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $84.56. Shares traded up 1.37%.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.98 on Friday, moving up 3.45%.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $239.38 Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) shares broke to $29.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares were up 1.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.66.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) shares broke to $51.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.85 on Friday, moving up 5.41%.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares were up 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.40.
- Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.82 on Friday, moving up 3.45%.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $70.27. Shares traded up 1.93%.
- Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) shares hit a yearly high of $59.64. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.58. Shares traded up 1.72%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.02.
- James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.64 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares hit $119.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.31 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were up 5.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.37.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares were up 1.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.79 for a change of up 1.58%.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares hit a yearly high of $41.00. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares set a new yearly high of $65.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
- Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.42 with a daily change of up 3.23%.
- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) shares set a new yearly high of $77.98 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
- Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $23.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%.
- Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) shares broke to $15.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.31%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares were up 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.25.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares were up 5.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.55.
- NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.15 on Friday, moving up 13.21%.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares hit $11.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.92%.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $28.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.82 with a daily change of up 1.52%.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares were up 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.45.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.44 on Friday, moving down 2.81%.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.05.
- Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.51%.
- Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX: ACU) shares broke to $28.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%.
- Dogness (International) (NASDAQ: DOGZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 58.38%.
- Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX: ZDGE) shares set a new yearly high of $3.27 this morning. The stock was up 55.9% on the session.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.50 on Friday, moving up 167.81%.
