Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 88 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).

(NYSE: UNH). Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares were up 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $335.59.

(NYSE: UNH) shares were up 2.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $335.59. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit $236.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE: DHR) shares hit $236.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%. Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) shares set a new yearly high of $311.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.34% on the session.

(NYSE: ANTM) shares set a new yearly high of $311.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.34% on the session. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 6.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.85 for a change of up 6.12%.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 6.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.85 for a change of up 6.12%. Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $449.03 with a daily change of up 0.63%.

(NYSE: HUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $449.03 with a daily change of up 0.63%. Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.65. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

(NYSE: ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.65. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.19 Friday. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.

(NYSE: SCCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.19 Friday. The stock was up 3.08% for the day. Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 2.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $467.40 for a change of up 2.51%.

(NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 2.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $467.40 for a change of up 2.51%. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.49 on Friday, moving up 0.24%.

(NYSE: APH) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.49 on Friday, moving up 0.24%. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.47 on Friday, moving up 0.57%.

(NYSE: CMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $227.47 on Friday, moving up 0.57%. PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares hit $92.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.

(NASDAQ: PCAR) shares hit $92.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares were up 0.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.21.

(NYSE: CARR) shares were up 0.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.21. Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares broke to $228.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.

(NYSE: PH) shares broke to $228.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.05. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.

(NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.05. The stock was down 0.06% for the day. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.94 on Friday, moving up 0.42%.

(NYSE: SWK) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.94 on Friday, moving up 0.42%. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.68. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

(NYSE: FCX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.68. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,077.05 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.

(NYSE: MTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $1,077.05 on Friday, moving up 0.13%. First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.60 Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

(NYSE: FRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.60 Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares were up 1.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $211.10.

(NYSE: LH) shares were up 1.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $211.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $586.20.

(NYSE: BIO) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $586.20. Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) shares were up 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.79.

(NYSE: BR) shares were up 0.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $145.79. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.79.

(NASDAQ: EXAS) shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.79. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $303.50.

(NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $303.50. Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.43 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

(NYSE: EXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.43 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day. SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $307.75.

(NASDAQ: SIVB) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $307.75. Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1,077.29. Shares traded up 15.6%.

(NYSE: SAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1,077.29. Shares traded up 15.6%. Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $215.32 with a daily change of up 0.79%.

(NYSE: MOH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $215.32 with a daily change of up 0.79%. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares were down 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.27.

(NYSE: CCK) shares were down 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.27. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares were down 0.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $212.99 for a change of down 0.72%.

(NASDAQ: NDSN) shares were down 0.72% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $212.99 for a change of down 0.72%. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares broke to $202.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.

(NASDAQ: IPGP) shares broke to $202.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE: SQM) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.3%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares were down 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $177.92 for a change of down 1.14%.

(NASDAQ: RGEN) shares were down 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $177.92 for a change of down 1.14%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.45. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

(NYSE: AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.45. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares were up 0.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.85 for a change of up 0.71%.

(NASDAQ: DNKN) shares were up 0.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.85 for a change of up 0.71%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.44 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE: EV) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.44 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares were up 0.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.76 for a change of up 0.96%.

(NASDAQ: LECO) shares were up 0.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.76 for a change of up 0.96%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Friday, moving down 0.79%.

(NYSE: VRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.18 on Friday, moving down 0.79%. Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.73.

(NYSE: HBI) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.73. Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) shares were up 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.61 for a change of up 2.14%.

(NYSE: HUN) shares were up 2.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.61 for a change of up 2.14%. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $169.00.

(NYSE: NVRO) shares were up 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $169.00. Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares hit a yearly high of $202.31. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LFUS) shares hit a yearly high of $202.31. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.48 on Friday, moving up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.48 on Friday, moving up 0.67%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.00 on Friday, moving down 1.4%.

(NYSE: BHVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.00 on Friday, moving down 1.4%. TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares hit a yearly high of $49.98. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.

(NYSE: TFII) shares hit a yearly high of $49.98. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.

(NYSE: RAMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.08. The stock traded up 6.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.08. The stock traded up 6.71% on the session. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $71.47. Shares traded up 7.27%.

(NYSE: SAFE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $71.47. Shares traded up 7.27%. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $84.56. Shares traded up 1.37%.

(NYSE: EVR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $84.56. Shares traded up 1.37%. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%.

(NASDAQ: STAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.98 on Friday, moving up 3.45%.

(NASDAQ: GTLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.98 on Friday, moving up 3.45%. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $239.38 Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ: WDFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $239.38 Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) shares broke to $29.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%.

(NASDAQ: BNR) shares broke to $29.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares were up 1.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.66.

(NASDAQ: FOCS) shares were up 1.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.66. Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) shares broke to $51.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE: WOR) shares broke to $51.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%. Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.85 on Friday, moving up 5.41%.

(NASDAQ: AIMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.85 on Friday, moving up 5.41%. Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares were up 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.40.

(NASDAQ: CRNC) shares were up 3.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.40. Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.82 on Friday, moving up 3.45%.

(NYSE: SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.82 on Friday, moving up 3.45%. Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $70.27. Shares traded up 1.93%.

(NYSE: DY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $70.27. Shares traded up 1.93%. Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) shares hit a yearly high of $59.64. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.

(NYSE: MTX) shares hit a yearly high of $59.64. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.58. Shares traded up 1.72%.

(NASDAQ: BEAM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.58. Shares traded up 1.72%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.02.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.02. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.64 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

(NASDAQ: JRVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.64 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares hit $119.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.

(NASDAQ: PRSC) shares hit $119.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.31 with a daily change of up 0.88%.

(NYSE: PHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.31 with a daily change of up 0.88%. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were up 5.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.37.

(NASDAQ: VRTS) shares were up 5.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.37. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares were up 1.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.79 for a change of up 1.58%.

(NASDAQ: LOB) shares were up 1.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.79 for a change of up 1.58%. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares hit a yearly high of $41.00. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ: STOK) shares hit a yearly high of $41.00. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session. Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE: PBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares set a new yearly high of $65.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FARO) shares set a new yearly high of $65.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session. Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ: HSKA) stock made a new 52-week high of $122.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.42 with a daily change of up 3.23%.

(NASDAQ: TBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.42 with a daily change of up 3.23%. Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) shares set a new yearly high of $77.98 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TCX) shares set a new yearly high of $77.98 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $23.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $23.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) shares broke to $15.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.31%.

(NASDAQ: CLAR) shares broke to $15.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.31%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares were up 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.25.

(NYSE: SI) shares were up 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.25. VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares were up 5.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.55.

(NASDAQ: VOXX) shares were up 5.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.55. NewAge (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.15 on Friday, moving up 13.21%.

(NASDAQ: NBEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.15 on Friday, moving up 13.21%. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares hit $11.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.92%.

(NASDAQ: LCUT) shares hit $11.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.92%. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $28.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ: TA) shares hit $28.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%. Genasys (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.82 with a daily change of up 1.52%.

(NASDAQ: GNSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $6.82 with a daily change of up 1.52%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) shares were up 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.45.

(NASDAQ: PME) shares were up 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.45. O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.44 on Friday, moving down 2.81%.

(NASDAQ: OIIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.44 on Friday, moving down 2.81%. Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.05.

(NASDAQ: PDEX) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.05. Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.51%.

(NASDAQ: STRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 25.51%. Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX: ACU) shares broke to $28.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%.

(AMEX: ACU) shares broke to $28.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%. Dogness (International) (NASDAQ: DOGZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 58.38%.

(NASDAQ: DOGZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 58.38%. Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX: ZDGE) shares set a new yearly high of $3.27 this morning. The stock was up 55.9% on the session.

(AMEX: ZDGE) shares set a new yearly high of $3.27 this morning. The stock was up 55.9% on the session. Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.50 on Friday, moving up 167.81%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.