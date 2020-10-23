Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 6 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT).

(NASDAQ: ICPT). The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI).

(NASDAQ: BBI). Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 22.32% to hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit $27.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit $27.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.18.

(NYSE: DSSI) shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.18. Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Friday morning, moving down 7.99%.

(NYSE: GEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Friday morning, moving down 7.99%. Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Friday, moving down 4.63%.

(NASDAQ: RMTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Friday, moving down 4.63%. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: ETTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving down 2.46%.

(NASDAQ: ETTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving down 2.46%. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.55. The stock was down 22.32% for the day.

