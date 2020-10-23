Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 10:50am   Comments
Share:

 

Friday morning, 6 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT).
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI).
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 22.32% to hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit $27.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.18.
  • Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Friday morning, moving down 7.99%.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Friday, moving down 4.63%.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: ETTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.72 and moving down 2.46%.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.55. The stock was down 22.32% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBI + DSSI)

12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com