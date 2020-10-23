56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares climbed 122.2% to close at $2.60 on Thursday after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- TuanChe Limited (NYSE: TC) jumped 98.4% to close at $6.03. TuanChe’s 1-for-4 ADS ratio change was effective as of today.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares rose 63.6% to close at $3.91. KBS Fashion Group posted a loss for its second quarter last month.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares gained 47.9% to close at $8.43 after the company's Heelys reported a new collaboration with Reebok. However, no terms were disclosed.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares jumped 35% to close at $453.23 after reporting strong Q3 results. Jefferies and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the stock.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares gained 28% to close at $5.26 after the company reported it got a notice of allowance for a strategic patent for prexigebersen in combo with front line cytidine analogues or Bcf-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors in a variety of cancers.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) climbed 22.3% to close at $1.07 after gaining 22% on Wednesday.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) gained 20.8% to close at $2.50.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) surged 19.6% to close at $35.51. Beam Therapeutics, last month, announced a proposed public offering of common stock of 4.5 million shares.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) gained 19.5% to close at $19.88 after declining over 20% on Wednesday. iHuman recently priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 19.1% to close at $9.00. Globus Maritime recently reported a 1-for-100 stock split.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) rose 18.6% to close at $2.94. Condor Hospitality recently signed a settlement agreement with NHT Parties concerning the terminated merger agreement.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) shares gained 18.2% to close at $8.05.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 18.1% to close at $2.68.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) surged 17.6% to close at $16.40.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) shares rose 16.7% to close at $7.76 after the company reported it entered to a partnership with Google to develop an AI-driven technology platform for travel, terms were not disclosed.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares gained 16.5% to close at $27.44. LMP Automotive recently announced it would acquire a controlling stake of Atlantic Automotive Group and Atlantic Central Storage.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) jumped 15.4% to close at $5.31.
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) gained 15% to close at $20.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) surged 13.8% to close at $2.38.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) gained 13.7% to close at $21.15 after the company announced it plans to close stores and focus on e-commerce and off-mall locations. The company also said it expects to return to profitable growth in 2021.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) surged 13.5% to close at $63.59. Health Alliance reported that the Ontrak program resulted in a 41% reduction in medical costs and delivered a 2.5x ROI.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) rose 13% to close at $26.52 after the company issued Q3 preliminary sales results above analyst estimates.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) climbed 12% to close at $0.2811 after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) gained 9.2% to close at $66.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 8.4% to close at $49.81 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. The CEO said the company remains optimistic about the eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across markets as well as future growth prospects.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares gained 7.9% to close at $12.11 in sympathy with Align Technology after the company reported positive Q3 results.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) gained 7.1% to close at $10.19. Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics reported a partnership to manufacture mesenchymal stem cell platform, NurOwn.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares rose 5% to close at $2.98. Shineco released FY20 results last month.
- Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) rose 4% to close at $12.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong Q4 & FY20 sales guidance.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 3.9% to close at $81.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The company also announced it added $5 billion to its buyback program.
Losers
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares declined 46.9% to close at $0.93 after jumping over 150% on Wednesday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) tumbled 46% to close at $0.60 on Thursday after the company announced the pricing of its 18.75 million share common stock offering at $0.80 per share.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares fell 43.6% to close at $2.12, selling off amid profit taking following Wednesday's 150% surge.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 33% to close at $0.70 after climbing over 49% on Wednesday.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) dropped 27.4% to close at $0.65. Jianpu announced plan to implement ADS ratio change.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 19.5% to close at $0.9501.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) declined 18.7% to close at $2.44 after declining over 40% on Wednesday.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) declined 18.5% to close at $3.18 after declining 9% on Wednesday. Aptinyx reported a proposed public offering of 12 million shares of common stock.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) dropped 17.6% to close at $5.80. The company recently announced a $6 million buyback program.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) dipped 16.6% to close at $2.3350 after climbing 24% on Wednesday. Future FinTech, last month, signed term sheet with Spondula for purchase of 51% of shares of Spondula for $3.06 million.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 16.5% to close at $2.64. Cleveland BioLabs recently announced a definitive merger agreement to combine its business with Cytocom in an all-stock transaction.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares fell 14.3% to close at $9.11.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) dropped 11.5% to close at $15.13 after the company priced its 3.67 million share common stock offering at $15 per share.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) dipped 11.5% to close at $66.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) dropped 10.1% to close at $6.92.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 10% to close at $27.65. CICC recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $31 per share.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) fell 9.9% to close at $19.73.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 9.6% to close at $0.47.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 8.4% to close at $4.26 as the stock appears to be selling off following Wednesday's surge.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 7.8% to close at $2.47. Astrotech shares surged over 60% on Wednesday after the company announced partnership with Cleveland Clinic to develop a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) shares fell 7.5% to close at $27.01. Piedmont recently reported a proposed US public offering of 1.5 million American Depositary Shares.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares fell 5.2% to close at $1.10 after climbing around 35% on Wednesday.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) shares fell 5.1% to close at $79.38 after the company reported Q3 results.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares fell 5% to close at $17.57.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) fell 4.9% to close at $1,300.29 despite reporting upbeat Q3 results. The company did not give FY20 guidance due to COVID-19.
