Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect October's flash manufacturing index to decline slightly to 53.2 from 53.5 in September, while services index is likely to come in unchanged at 54.6.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
