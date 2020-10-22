Market Overview

Trump Vs. Biden II: How To Watch The Final Presidential Debate Of 2020

Benzinga Staff  
October 22, 2020 2:31pm   Comments
Ahead of the 2020 U.S. election on Nov. 3, the final presidential debate takes place Thursday evening.

President Donald Trump and former VIce President Joe Biden will debate for only the second time this year. The 90-minute debate is scheduled to start around 9 p.m. ET. Benzinga will be live streaming the debate from our YouTube account, which you can watch in the video below.

The debate will be held at the Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and moderated by NBC News journalist Kristen Welker.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the topics of Thursday's debate include: fighting COVID-19, American families, national security, leadership, climate change and race in America.

Following the first contentious debate between the two candidates, the commission said their microphones will be muted during portions of the debate.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 2020 presidential election Donald Trump Fox News Joe Biden

