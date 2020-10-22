45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares jumped 436% to $6.28 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares jumped 127.4% to $12.96 after the company's Heelys reported a new collaboration with Reebok. However, no terms were disclosed.
- TuanChe Limited (NYSE: TC) gained 86.8% to $5.68. TuanChe’s 1-for-4 ADS ratio change was effective as of today.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares climbed 31.8% to $442.67 after reporting strong Q3 results. Jefferies and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the stock.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) surged 27.5% to $2.895.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 27.4% to $5.23 after the company reported it got a notice of allowance for a strategic patent for prexigebersen in combo with front line cytidine analogues or Bcf-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors in a variety of cancers.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 23.9% to $2.96. KBS Fashion Group posted a loss for its second quarter last month.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares gained 19.8% to $2.78.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares jumped 17.66% to $27.70. LMP Automotive recently announced it would acquire a controlling stake of Atlantic Automotive Group and Atlantic Central Storage.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) gained 16.7% to $19.40 after declining over 20% on Wednesday. iHuman recently priced its IPO at $12 per ADS.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) rose 15.5% to $1.01 after gaining 22% on Wednesday.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) climbed 14.2% to $2.3631.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares gained 14.1% to $3.24. Shineco released FY20 results last month.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 12.8% to $ 10.73. Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics reported a partnership to manufacture mesenchymal stem cell platform, NurOwn.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) gained 11.3% to $26.13 after the company issued Q3 preliminary sales results above analyst estimates.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares rose 10% to $2.87 following Q3 results.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 8.8% to $49.98 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. The CEO said the company remains optimistic about the eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across markets as well as future growth prospects.
- Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) rose 7% to $13.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong Q4 & FY20 sales guidance.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) rose 6.6% to $64.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) rose 6.5% to $0.2673 after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares rose 6.5% to $11.96 in sympathy with Align Technology after the company reported positive Q3 results.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 3.6% to $81.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The company also announced it added $5 billion to its buyback program.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% to $431.19 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday..
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) dipped 43.8% to $0.6240 after the company announced the pricing of its 18.75 million share common stock offering at $0.80 per share.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 39% to $1.07 after jumping over 150% on Wednesday.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares dipped 31.3% to $2.5801, selling off amid profit taking following Wednesday's 150% surge.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) fell 29.4% to $0.7381 after climbing over 49% on Wednesday.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) fell 21.8% to $ 0.6999. Jianpu announced plan to implement ADS ratio change.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) fell 20.6% to $3.0950 after declining 9% on Wednesday. Aptinyx reported a proposed public offering of 12 million shares of common stock.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 19.5% to $0.9501.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 17.4% to $2.4750 after declining over 40% on Wednesday.
- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) dropped 15.6% to $12.31. Clarus said it sees Q3 preliminary sales of $63 million to $64 million.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 13.8% to $0.4482.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 13.6% to $2.7351. Cleveland BioLabs recently announced a definitive merger agreement to combine its business with Cytocom in an all-stock transaction.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) dipped 13.6% to $2.42 after climbing 24% on Wednesday. Future FinTech, last month, signed term sheet with Spondula for purchase of 51% of shares of Spondula for $3.06 million.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) dropped 13.4% to $14.80 after the company priced its 3.67 million share common stock offering at $15 per share.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 11.4% to $4.1194 as the stock appears to be selling off following Wednesday's surge.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL) shares declined 10.8% to $26.05. Piedmont recently reported a proposed US public offering of 1.5 million American Depositary Shares.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) dropped 9.7% to $9.59.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares fell 9.5% to $1.05 after climbing around 35% on Wednesday.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) dropped 9.3% to $9.07.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares declined 7.8% to $17.05.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) shares fell 5.2% to $79.28 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 5.2% to $2.54. Astrotech shares surged over 60% on Wednesday after the company announced partnership with Cleveland Clinic to develop a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) fell 5.1% to $1,297.00 despite reporting upbeat Q3 results. The company did not give FY20 guidance due to COVID-19.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas