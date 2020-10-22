Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 66 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

(NYSE: TMO) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: JCTCF) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) made the largest move up, trading up 566.41% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $482.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.

(NYSE: TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $482.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $233.67.

(NYSE: DHR) shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $233.67. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $234.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.2%.

(NYSE: EL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $234.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.2%. CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) shares broke to $84.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.07%.

(NASDAQ: CSX) shares broke to $84.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.07%. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.90 Thursday. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.

(NYSE: SNAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.90 Thursday. The stock was up 4.49% for the day. Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares were down 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.52 for a change of down 0.24%.

(NASDAQ: ERIC) shares were down 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.52 for a change of down 0.24%. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $50.70. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

(NYSE: SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $50.70. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares set a new yearly high of $459.00 this morning. The stock was up 31.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ALGN) shares set a new yearly high of $459.00 this morning. The stock was up 31.58% on the session. PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.47 Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PCAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.47 Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares set a new yearly high of $34.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

(NYSE: CARR) shares set a new yearly high of $34.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,057.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.15%.

(NYSE: MTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,057.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.15%. First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares hit $129.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE: FRC) shares hit $129.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares set a new yearly high of $87.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IMMU) shares set a new yearly high of $87.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $117.42. Shares traded up 1.13%.

(NYSE: EXR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $117.42. Shares traded up 1.13%. SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $289.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.

(NASDAQ: SIVB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $289.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 1.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $371.17.

(NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 1.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $371.17. Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $233.03 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ: ERIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $233.03 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $207.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.61%.

(NYSE: WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $207.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.61%. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.97 for a change of up 1.45%.

(NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.97 for a change of up 1.45%. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $196.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.37%.

(NASDAQ: IPGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $196.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.37%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.34. The stock was up 7.37% for the day.

(NYSE: DAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.34. The stock was up 7.37% for the day. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares hit $88.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.

(NASDAQ: DNKN) shares hit $88.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $164.80 with a daily change of up 4.57%.

(NYSE: NVRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $164.80 with a daily change of up 4.57%. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares were up 2.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.20 for a change of up 2.83%.

(NASDAQ: TXRH) shares were up 2.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.20 for a change of up 2.83%. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.85. Shares traded up 1.87%.

(NYSE: SID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.85. Shares traded up 1.87%. Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares broke to $199.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ: LFUS) shares broke to $199.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.38. Shares traded up 2.72%.

(NASDAQ: FOLD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.38. Shares traded up 2.72%. National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were up 5.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.41.

(NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were up 5.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.41. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit $31.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.19%.

(NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit $31.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.19%. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.22. Shares traded up 4.14%.

(NYSE: RAMP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.22. Shares traded up 4.14%. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $82.96. Shares traded up 4.24%.

(NASDAQ: KOD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $82.96. Shares traded up 4.24%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.

(NYSE: SAFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.65. Shares traded up 3.84%.

(NASDAQ: STAA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.65. Shares traded up 3.84%. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $237.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ: WDFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $237.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%. Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.03 with a daily change of up 3.72%.

(NASDAQ: GTLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.03 with a daily change of up 3.72%. Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.52 Thursday. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.

(NYSE: SXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.52 Thursday. The stock was up 1.96% for the day. Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.

(NASDAQ: BNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $136.30.

(NYSE: GPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $136.30. Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.06. The stock later traded down 0.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ATSG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.06. The stock later traded down 0.49% on the session. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $186.21. The stock later traded down 1.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $186.21. The stock later traded down 1.39% on the session. Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares broke to $47.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.25%.

(NASDAQ: REPL) shares broke to $47.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.25%. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.38 Thursday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ: JRVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.38 Thursday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.89%.

(NASDAQ: PRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.89%. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.43 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%.

(NYSE: KEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.43 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.66%.

(NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.66%. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares hit a yearly high of $170.09. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VRTS) shares hit a yearly high of $170.09. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session. Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.48 with a daily change of down 0.14%.

(NYSE: PBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.48 with a daily change of down 0.14%. Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) shares were up 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.51.

(NYSE: LNN) shares were up 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.51. Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $120.00. Shares traded up 2.61%.

(NASDAQ: HSKA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $120.00. Shares traded up 2.61%. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.72. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.72. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.87 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.65%.

(NYSE: GME) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.87 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.65%. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.65. Shares traded up 4.91%.

(NYSE: NLS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.65. Shares traded up 4.91%. Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ: SQBG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.60. Shares traded up 109.65%.

(NASDAQ: SQBG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.60. Shares traded up 109.65%. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $22.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.86%.

(NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $22.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.86%. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.63 on Thursday, moving up 5.85%.

(NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.63 on Thursday, moving up 5.85%. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.94 with a daily change of up 4.85%.

(NASDAQ: CBAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.94 with a daily change of up 4.85%. Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.75 on Thursday, moving up 7.06%.

(NASDAQ: BCOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.75 on Thursday, moving up 7.06%. TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) shares were up 566.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.65.

(NASDAQ: TC) shares were up 566.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.65. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00 for a change of up 0.36%.

(NYSE: CHN) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00 for a change of up 0.36%. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.94. Shares traded up 3.85%.

(NASDAQ: TA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.94. Shares traded up 3.85%. Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.04%.

(NASDAQ: PDEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.04%. Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares hit $5.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.54%.

(NASDAQ: AMTX) shares hit $5.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.54%. ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares set a new yearly high of $8.42 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PRPH) shares set a new yearly high of $8.42 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.75. The stock traded up 378.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EVK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.75. The stock traded up 378.63% on the session. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.48 this morning. The stock was up 11.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GLBS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.48 this morning. The stock was up 11.77% on the session. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.66. Shares traded up 0.51%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.