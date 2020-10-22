Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 11:59am
During Thursday's morning session, 66 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) made the largest move up, trading up 566.41% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares set a new yearly high of $482.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares were up 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $233.67.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $234.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.2%.
  • CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) shares broke to $84.81 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.07%.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.90 Thursday. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares were down 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.52 for a change of down 0.24%.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $50.70. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares set a new yearly high of $459.00 this morning. The stock was up 31.58% on the session.
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.47 Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares set a new yearly high of $34.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,057.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.15%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares hit $129.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares set a new yearly high of $87.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $117.42. Shares traded up 1.13%.
  • SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $289.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.
  • Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 1.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $371.17.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $233.03 on Thursday, moving up 1.29%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $207.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.61%.
  • Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.97 for a change of up 1.45%.
  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ: IPGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $196.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.37%.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.34. The stock was up 7.37% for the day.
  • Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares hit $88.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $164.80 with a daily change of up 4.57%.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares were up 2.83% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.20 for a change of up 2.83%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.85. Shares traded up 1.87%.
  • Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares broke to $199.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.38. Shares traded up 2.72%.
  • National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were up 5.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.41.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit $31.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.19%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.22. Shares traded up 4.14%.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $82.96. Shares traded up 4.24%.
  • Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $74.65. Shares traded up 3.84%.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $237.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.
  • Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.03 with a daily change of up 3.72%.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.52 Thursday. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.
  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $136.30.
  • Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.06. The stock later traded down 0.49% on the session.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $186.21. The stock later traded down 1.39% on the session.
  • Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares broke to $47.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.25%.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.38 Thursday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
  • Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.89%.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.43 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.75 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.66%.
  • Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares hit a yearly high of $170.09. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.48 with a daily change of down 0.14%.
  • Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) shares were up 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.51.
  • Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $120.00. Shares traded up 2.61%.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.72. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.87 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.65%.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.65. Shares traded up 4.91%.
  • Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ: SQBG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.60. Shares traded up 109.65%.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares hit $22.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.86%.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.63 on Thursday, moving up 5.85%.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.94 with a daily change of up 4.85%.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.75 on Thursday, moving up 7.06%.
  • TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) shares were up 566.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.65.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares were up 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00 for a change of up 0.36%.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.94. Shares traded up 3.85%.
  • Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.04%.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares hit $5.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.54%.
  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares set a new yearly high of $8.42 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.75. The stock traded up 378.63% on the session.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.48 this morning. The stock was up 11.77% on the session.
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ: JCTCF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.66. Shares traded up 0.51%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

