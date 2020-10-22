Bob Iger Joins Board Of Animal-Free Dairy Maker Company

Former Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) CEO and current Executive Chairman Bob Iger joined the board of directors of Perfect Day, a maker of animal-free dairy products.

About Perfect Day: Perfect Day was founded in 2014 with the purpose of creating a "kinder, greener tomorrow" by creating alternative dairy products through a proprietary fermentation process. The company strives to duplicate the familiar flavor of milk, cheese, butter, and ice cream without the use of any ingredients from an animal.

Perfect Day products will be available at grocery stores soon as the company is currently expanding its manufacturing and establishing foodservice partners.

The company considers itself the most well-funded protein fermentation company with more than $360 million in total funding to date.

Iger Named To The Board: Media guru Iger was named to Perfect Day's board of directors on Wednesday. The former Disney CEO brings decades of leadership experience and will be counted on to help execute the company's rapid expansion plans.

"Innovation and leadership are both key to world changing ideas," Iger said in a press release. "Perfect Day has established both innovation in its use of technology and novel approach to fighting climate change, and clear leadership in building a category with a multi-year head start in the industry they're helping to build. I'm thrilled to join at this pivotal moment and support the company's swift growth into new categories and markets."