Why Sequential Brands Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sequential Brands (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company's Heelys reported a new collaboration with Reebok. No terms were disclosed.

Sequential Brands Group owns, manages and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active and fashion categories. Its brands include Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, Emeril Lagasse, AND1, Revo, and Ellen Tracy. The company licenses brands to both wholesale and direct-to-retail licensees. It generates revenues from the United States through license agreements.

Sequential Brands shares traded up 124.44% to $12.85 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.80 and a 52-week low of $4.11.