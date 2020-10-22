Market Overview

Why Sequential Brands Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2020 10:41am   Comments
Sequential Brands (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company's Heelys reported a new collaboration with Reebok. No terms were disclosed.

Sequential Brands Group owns, manages and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active and fashion categories. Its brands include Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, Emeril Lagasse, AND1, Revo, and Ellen Tracy. The company licenses brands to both wholesale and direct-to-retail licensees. It generates revenues from the United States through license agreements.

Sequential Brands shares traded up 124.44% to $12.85 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.80 and a 52-week low of $4.11.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

