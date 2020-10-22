Why Soligenix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported Phase 3 FLASH study continues to show benefits in patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Soligenix Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the United States. It focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The company operates through two business segments namely Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions.

It generates maximum revenue from Public Health Solutions with active development programs for RiVax, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, SGX943, its therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease, and its research programs to identify and develop novel vaccine candidates targeting viral infection including Ebola, Marburg and SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19).

Soligenix shares traded up 17.58% to $1.94 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.54 and a 52-week low of 86 cents.