Why American Superconductor's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company priced its 3.67 million share common stock offering at $15 per share.

American Superconductor generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet world's demand for smarter, cleaner and energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, the company enables manufacturers to launch wind turbines quickly, effectively and profitably. Through its Gridtec Solutions, the company provides engineering planning services and grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company's solutions are powering gigawatts of renewable energy and enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks.

American Superconductor shares traded down 13.63% to $14.77 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.50 and a 52-week low of $4.40.